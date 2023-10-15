Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.5 %

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,207. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

