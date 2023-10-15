Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Up 5.4%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 440,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 353,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark cut their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,914.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.