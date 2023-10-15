Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chervon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHRHF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99. Chervon has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $4.01.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

