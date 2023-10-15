Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15. The company has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

