Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

