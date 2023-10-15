Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $543,855 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

