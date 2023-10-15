China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 953.8 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $1.12 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Featured Articles

