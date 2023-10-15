China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Stock Price Up 20.6%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) rose 20.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 394,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, HSBC downgraded China Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

