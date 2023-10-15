CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares Price Performance

CIBH opened at $22.10 on Friday. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

