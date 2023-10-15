Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.