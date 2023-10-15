Citigroup Boosts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $11.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised ProPetro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,243 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ProPetro by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 127.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 569,265 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

