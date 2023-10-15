Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Clean Harbors worth $80,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 150.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.2 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

