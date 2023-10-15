Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,072 shares of company stock worth $8,506,912. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

