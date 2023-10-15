Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

