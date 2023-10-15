Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

