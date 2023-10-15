Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

