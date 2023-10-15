Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms -$25.00 million -8.31 -$129.43 million ($0.59) -1.60

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCUR and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 287.31%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms -102.55% -19.26% -14.88%

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 420.93, suggesting that its share price is 41,993% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCUR beats Bitfarms on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR



CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Bitfarms



Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

