Comparing Molecular Partners (MOLN) & The Competition

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is one of 263 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Molecular Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Molecular Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Molecular Partners Competitors 1126 3842 10238 156 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.44%. Given Molecular Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners -728.99% -26.91% -24.17% Molecular Partners Competitors -5,356.72% -168.30% -43.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $8.50 million $123.50 million -2.15 Molecular Partners Competitors $543.21 million $65.11 million -1.07

Molecular Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Molecular Partners. Molecular Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Molecular Partners peers beat Molecular Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.