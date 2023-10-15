Comparing Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Valeritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $29.43 million 4.02 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -15.24 Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valeritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORU Medical Systems.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 49.61%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -27.55% -26.65% -20.37% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Valeritas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Valeritas

(Get Free Report)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.