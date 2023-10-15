Compass Point Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $26.75

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE SAR opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $312.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

