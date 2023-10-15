Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 2.1%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Concierge Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

