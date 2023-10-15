Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.52.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

