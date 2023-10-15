Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $159.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.