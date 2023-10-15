Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,333 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $92,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

