COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 876,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,584.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Get COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.