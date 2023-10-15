CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

