CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CSGP opened at $80.30 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

