Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of CMCT stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.50.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
