Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.