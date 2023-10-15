Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 5.9%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 241,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 762,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

