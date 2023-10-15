Critical Analysis: NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) vs. EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and EuroSite Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Energy Group $1.51 billion 1.97 $183.01 million $3.00 16.14 EuroSite Power $5.72 million 0.58 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

NorthWestern Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NorthWestern Energy Group and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Energy Group 11.67% 6.53% 2.38% EuroSite Power 1.96% 1.36% 1.15%

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

