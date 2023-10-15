Critical Survey: Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Howden Joinery Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $3.88 billion 0.41 $328.20 million $7.40 9.75 Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 1 4 0 2.50 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and Howden Joinery Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus target price of $89.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus target price of $11.59, indicating a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 4.42% 18.08% 6.25% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Howden Joinery Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.