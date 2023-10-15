Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

CTOS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 520,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

