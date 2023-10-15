CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

