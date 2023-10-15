Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 2.3%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 47,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.45% and a negative return on equity of 808.32%. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

