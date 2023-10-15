CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 3.6%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 877,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,505,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.19.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

