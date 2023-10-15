Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+20% yr/yr to ~$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.04 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.