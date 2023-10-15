Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Dexus Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.
Dexus Company Profile
Dexus engages in real estate investments, leasing and tenant services. It operates its business through following segments: Office, Industrial, Property Management, Funds Management, Development & Trading, and Others. The Office segment offers domestic office space with any associated retail space, car parks and office developments.
