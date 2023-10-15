Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $166.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

