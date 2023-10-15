Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

