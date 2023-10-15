Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 484.11% from the stock’s current price.

Doma Stock Performance

DOMA opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.60.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 213.50% and a negative net margin of 73.90%.

Institutional Trading of Doma

About Doma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 90.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter worth $66,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.