Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 484.11% from the stock’s current price.
Doma Stock Performance
DOMA opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.60.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 213.50% and a negative net margin of 73.90%.
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
