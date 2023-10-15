Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

DPZ stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.67 and its 200-day moving average is $349.92.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

