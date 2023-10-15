Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 342,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 3,664 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $181,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,703.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $181,477.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,703.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,504 shares of company stock worth $19,107,173 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

