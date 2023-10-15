Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 183.68% and a negative net margin of 55.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

