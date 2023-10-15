DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.44 ($33.09) and last traded at €31.20 ($32.84). 43,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.04 ($32.67).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

