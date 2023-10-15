EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 2,865 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.59 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $674.20 and a 200-day moving average of $680.71.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

