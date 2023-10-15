EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

