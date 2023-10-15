EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $549.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.90 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.