EA Series Trust Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.