Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.49. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

