Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.